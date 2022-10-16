Liverpool - Manchester City : Les compos (17h30 sur Canal+)

Liverpool - Manchester City : Les compos (17h30 sur Canal+)

Icon Sport

PubliĂ© Dans : Premier League.
Par Hadrien Rivayrand

Compo de Liverpool :

Alisson - Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson - Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott - Jota, Salah, Firmino

Compo de Manchester City :

Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

 