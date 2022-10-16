Liverpool - Manchester City : Les compos (17h30 sur Canal+)

Compo de Liverpool :
Alisson - Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson - Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott - Jota, Salah, Firmino
Team news đź“‹â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2022
How we line-up for #LIVMCI đź”´
Compo de Manchester City :
Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden
đź”µ TEAM NEWS đź”µâ€” Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2022
XI | Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/PzQuOFuPPI