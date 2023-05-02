Arsenal - Chelsea : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Arsenal - Chelsea : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Premier League.
Par Mehdi Lunay

Compo d'Arsenal : 

Ramsdale - White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard - Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Compo de Chelsea :

Kepa - Azpilicueta, Fofana, T.Silva, Chilwell - Kanté, Fernandez, Kovacic - Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling

 