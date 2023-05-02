Arsenal - Chelsea : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Compo d'Arsenal :

Ramsdale - White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard - Saka, Trossard, Jesus

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Kiwior at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing



Three changes from our last game - let's do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/J5tVFLhaZF