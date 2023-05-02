Arsenal - Chelsea : les compos (21h sur Canal+)

Compo d'Arsenal :
Ramsdale - White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard - Saka, Trossard, Jesus
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023
🧱 Kiwior at the back
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
🪄 Trossard on the wing
Three changes from our last game - let's do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/J5tVFLhaZF
Compo de Chelsea :
Kepa - Azpilicueta, Fofana, T.Silva, Chilwell - Kanté, Fernandez, Kovacic - Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling
@ParimatchGlobal | #ArsChe pic.twitter.com/4Gok45hkKK— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 2, 2023