Nice - Glasgow Rangers : les compos (21h00 sur Canal+)

Publié Dans : Europa League.
Par Alexis Rose

5e journée de l'Europa League :

La compo de l’OGC Nice : Bulka - Louchet, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem, Bard - Boudaoui, Rosario, Camara - Bouanani, Laborde, Moukoko.

La compo des Glasgow Rangers : Butland - Sterling, Souttar, Pröpper, Jefté - Raskin, Barron - Cerny, Diomandé, Bajrami - Igamane.

 