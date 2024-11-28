Nice - Glasgow Rangers ‍: les compos (21h00 sur Canal+)

5e journée de l'Europa League :

La compo de l’OGC Nice : Bulka - Louchet, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem, Bard - Boudaoui, Rosario, Camara - Bouanani, Laborde, Moukoko.

La compo des Glasgow Rangers : Butland - Sterling, Souttar, Pröpper, Jefté - Raskin, Barron - Cerny, Diomandé, Bajrami - Igamane.

Tonight's #RangersFC team to face Nice in the @EuropaLeague.



🗒️ Full Team News: