EL : Résultats des 1/16e de finale aller

Jeudi 16 février, 17h00 :

FC Krasnodar (rus) - Fenerbahçe (tur) 1-0

19h00 : FK Ludogorets (bul) - FC Copenhague (dan) 1-2

Celta Vigo (esp) - Sh. Donestk (ukr) 0-1

Olympiakos (gre) - Osmanlispor (tur) 0-0

Astra Giurgiu (rou) - Genk (bel) 2-2

La Gantoise (bel) - Tottenham (ang) 1-0

FK Rostov (rus) - Sparta Prague (rtc) 4-0

Borussia M’Gladbach (all) - Fiorentina (ita) 0-1

AZ Alkmaar (p-b) - Lyon (fra) 1-4

21h05 : Athletic Bilbao (esp) - Apoel Nicosie (chy) 3-2

Legia Varsovie (pol) - Ajax Amsterdam (p-b) 0-0

Anderlecht (bel) - Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (rus) 2-0

PAOK Salonique (gre) - Schalke 04 (all) 0-3

Manchester United (ang) - Saint-Etienne (fra) 3-0

Villarreal (esp) - AS Roma (ita) 0-4

Hapoël Beer-Sheba (isr) - Besiktas (tur) 1-3

