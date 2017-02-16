EL : Résultats des 1/16e de finale aller

Jeudi 16 février, 17h00 :
FC Krasnodar (rus) - Fenerbahçe (tur) 1-0
19h00 : FK Ludogorets (bul) - FC Copenhague (dan) 1-2
Celta Vigo (esp) - Sh. Donestk (ukr) 0-1
Olympiakos (gre) - Osmanlispor (tur) 0-0
Astra Giurgiu (rou) - Genk (bel) 2-2
La Gantoise (bel) - Tottenham (ang) 1-0
FK Rostov (rus) - Sparta Prague (rtc) 4-0
Borussia M’Gladbach (all) - Fiorentina (ita) 0-1
AZ Alkmaar (p-b) - Lyon (fra) 1-4
21h05 : Athletic Bilbao (esp) - Apoel Nicosie (chy) 3-2
Legia Varsovie (pol) - Ajax Amsterdam (p-b) 0-0
Anderlecht (bel) - Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (rus) 2-0
PAOK Salonique (gre) - Schalke 04 (all) 0-3
Manchester United (ang) - Saint-Etienne (fra) 3-0
Villarreal (esp) - AS Roma (ita) 0-4
Hapoël Beer-Sheba (isr) - Besiktas (tur) 1-3