Ligue 1

Le Mans - Toulouse : Les compos (20h45 sur Ligue 1+)

Ligue 1
parEric Bethsy
0
Ajouter comme source préférée sur Google
Le Mans : Kocik - Voyer, Yohou, Sidibé - Buades, Vercruysse, Bretelle, Traoré, Larouci - Mafouta, Gueye.
Toulouse : Restes - Messali, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Tapé - Donnum, Casseres, Sigur, Jorgensen - Russell-Rowe, Tengstedt.
Articles Recommandés
Cathro
ASSE

Cathro l’annonce, l’ASSE deviendra injouable

Om Laction De Gouiri Qui A Termine Les Marseillais
OM

OM : L’action de Gouiri qui a terminé les Marseillais

Un Stade De 150000 Places Le Reve Xxl Du Psg
PSG

Un stade de 150.000 places, le rêve XXL du PSG

Nice Demande A Letexier De Ne Pas Avantager Lol
Ligue 1

Nice demande à Letexier de ne pas avantager l'OL

Fil Info

Cathro l’annonce, l’ASSE deviendra injouable
OM : L’action de Gouiri qui a terminé les Marseillais
Un stade de 150.000 places, le rêve XXL du PSG
Nice demande à Letexier de ne pas avantager l'OL
OM : Une stat horrible sort, les Marseillais défendent Genesio
OL : Fonseca secoué, le peuple veut Himbert
Relégué au Barça, Koundé accepte de partir
PSG : Akliouche a peur d'énerver Kvaratskhelia
Le Real a des méthodes de nazis, Javier Tebas précise sa pensée

Derniers commentaires

PSG : Akliouche a peur d'énerver Kvaratskhelia

Akliouche s'impose progressivement .Il

OL : Fonseca secoué, le peuple veut Himbert

Nul.

OL : Fonseca secoué, le peuple veut Himbert

Hahaha 💩🤡🏳️🏴🏴‍☠️🏁🇺🇳🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🚩

Nice demande à Letexier de ne pas avantager l'OL

Y a pas de danger avec lui 😏

OM - Olympiakos : les compos (21h00 sur Canal+)

Possible oui maintenant que tu me le dis c’est bien sa voix il me semble 🤣

Ligue 1

CalendrierRésultats

Saison régulière

ÉquipePtsJVNDBPBC+/-
1Monaco logo
Monaco
1464201055
2LOSC Lille logo
LOSC Lille
136411945
3Rennes logo
Rennes
13641112102
4Olympique Lyonnais logo
O. Lyonnais
1163211147
5Paris logo
Paris
116321844
6Paris Saint Germain logo
Paris Saint Germain
1163211183
7Brest logo
Brest
862221293
8Lorient logo
Lorient
86222660
9Nice logo
Nice
8622257-2
10Lens logo
Lens
7621311101
11Strasbourg logo
Strasbourg
762131112-1
12Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO
76213710-3
13Olympique Marseille logo
O. Marseille
66204981
14Le Mans logo
Le Mans
661321012-2
15Toulouse logo
Toulouse
66132911-2
16Auxerre logo
Auxerre
66204816-8
17Troyes logo
Troyes
46114413-9
18Le Havre logo
Le Havre
2602448-4

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