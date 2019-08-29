Officiel : Alexis Sanchez signe à l’Inter Milan

Après Romelu Lukaku, l’Inter Milan continue de faire son marché au sein de Manchester United. Le club anglais a confirmé qu’Alexis Sanchez était prêté au sein du club lombard jusqu’au 30 juin 2020. A noter que l’Inter Milan fait une très bonne affaire financière, puisque MU continuera de payer 7 ME du salaire annuel du Chilien…

We can confirm that Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan until 30 June 2020. We wish @Alexis_Sanchez the best of luck in Italy. pic.twitter.com/DdcRQRoEMk