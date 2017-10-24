CDL : Programme des 16e de finale

Dans : Coupe de la Ligue.

Mardi 24 octobre

18h45 : FC Lorient - Caen (Canal + Sport)

21h05 : Guingamp - Montpellier (Canal + Sport)

Mercredi 25 octobre

18h45 : Lille - Valenciennes (Canal + Sport)

21h05 : Angers - Nancy (France 3 Régions et Foot +)

Dijon - Rennes (France 3 Régions et Canal + Sport)

Metz - Red Star (France 3 Régions et Foot +)

Toulouse - Clermont (France 3 Régions et Foot +)

Tours - Nantes (France 3 Régions et Foot +)

Troyes - Amiens (France 3 Régions et Foot +)

Strasbourg - Saint Etienne (France 3 National)