LdC : Programme de la 2e journée

Mardi 26 septembre
Groupe E
20h45 : Spartak Moscou - Liverpool (sur beIN Sports 5)
FC Séville - NK Maribor (sur beIN Sports 9)
Groupe F
20h45 : Manchester City - Shakhtar Donetsk (sur beIN Sports 4)
Naples - Feyenoord (sur beIN Sports 6)
Groupe G
20h45 : Monaco - FC Porto (sur beIN Sports 1)
Besiktas - RB Leipzig (sur beIN Sports 8)
Groupe H
20h45 : Apoel Nicosie - Tottenham (sur beIN Sports 7)
Dortmund - Real Madrid (sur beIN Sports 3)
Mercredi 27 septembre
Groupe A
20h45 : CSKA Moscou - Manchester United (sur beIN Sports 4)
FC Bâle - Benfica (sur beIN Sports 7)
Groupe B
20h45 : Anderlecht - Celtic Glasgow (sur beIN Sports 6)
Paris Saint-Germain - Bayern Munich (sur Canal+)
Groupe C
18h00 : Qarabag FK - AS Rome (sur beIN Sports 2)
20h45 : Atlético Madrid - Chelsea (sur beIN Sports 1)
Groupe D
20h45 : Juventus Turin - Olympiakos (sur beIN Sports 5)
Sporting Portugal - FC Barcelone (sur beIN Sports 3)