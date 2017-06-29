Allemagne - Mexique : les compos (20h sur SFR Sport 1)

Compo de l'Allemagne : Ter Stegen - Kimmich, Ginter, Rudiger - Henrichs, Rudy, Goretzka, Hector - Stindl, Draxler - Werner.
Compo du Mexique : Ochoa - Layún, Moreno, Araújo, Alanís - Jiménez, Dos Santos, Herrera - Dos Santos, Aquino, Hernández.
