Allemagne - Mexique : les compos (20h sur SFR Sport 1)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Foot Mondial.

Compo de l'Allemagne : Ter Stegen - Kimmich, Ginter, Rudiger - Henrichs, Rudy, Goretzka, Hector - Stindl, Draxler - Werner.

Compo du Mexique : Ochoa - Layún, Moreno, Araújo, Alanís - Jiménez, Dos Santos, Herrera - Dos Santos, Aquino, Hernández.

