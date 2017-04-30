Tottenham - Arsenal : Les compos (17h30 sur SFR Sport 1)

Tottenham : Lloris - Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies - Dier, Wanyama - Son, Dele, Eriksen - Kane.
Arsenal : Cech - Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal - Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs- Özil, Alexis Sanchez, Giroud.
Photo Icon Sport
Publié Dans : Premier League.
Tottenham : Lloris - Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies - Dier, Wanyama - Son, Dele, Eriksen - Kane.
Arsenal : Cech - Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal - Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs- Özil, Alexis Sanchez, Giroud.