Officiel : Nemanja Matic signe à Manchester United

Désiré au plus haut point par José Mourinho du côté de Manchester, Nemanja Matic est officiellement un Red Devil. En effet, ce lundi après-midi, United a annoncé l'arrivée du milieu de terrain serbe pour une durée de trois saisons. Pour s'attacher les services de Matic, MU aurait déboursé 45 ME.

