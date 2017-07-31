Officiel : Nemanja Matic signe à Manchester United

Désiré au plus haut point par José Mourinho du côté de Manchester, Nemanja Matic est officiellement un Red Devil. En effet, ce lundi après-midi, United a annoncé l'arrivée du milieu de terrain serbe pour une durée de trois saisons. Pour s'attacher les services de Matic, MU aurait déboursé 45 ME.

#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on a three-year contract. https://t.co/AH5KfCr9ZI #MaticIsRed pic.twitter.com/vbl8kSLbEO