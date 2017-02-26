Cpe Ligue : Southampton - MU : les compos (17h30 sur bein SPORTS 3)

Southampton : Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Manchester United : De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic.

