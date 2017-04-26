Arsenal - Leicester : Les compos (20h45 sur SFR Sport 1)

Compo d'Arsenal
Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Walcott
Compo de Leicester
Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy
Photo Icon Sport
Publié Dans : Premier League, Foot Europeen.
Compo d'Arsenal
Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Walcott
Compo de Leicester
Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy