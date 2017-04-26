Arsenal - Leicester : Les compos (20h45 sur SFR Sport 1)

Compo d'Arsenal

Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Walcott

Compo de Leicester

Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy

