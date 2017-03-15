Atlético Madrid - Leverkusen : Les compos (20h45 sur BeInSports 1)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Ligue des Champions, Coupe d'Europe.

Compo de l'Atlético Madrid

Oblak, Vrsaljko, Godin, Gimenez, Lucas, Saul, Thomas, Koke, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa

Compo de Leverkusen

Leno, Jedvaj, Hilbert, Dragovic, Wendell, Kampl, Baumgartlinger, Bellarabi, Volland, Brandt, Chicharito

