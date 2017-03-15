Atlético Madrid - Leverkusen : Les compos (20h45 sur BeInSports 1)

Compo de l'Atlético Madrid
Oblak, Vrsaljko, Godin, Gimenez, Lucas, Saul, Thomas, Koke, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa
Compo de Leverkusen
Leno, Jedvaj, Hilbert, Dragovic, Wendell, Kampl, Baumgartlinger, Bellarabi, Volland, Brandt, Chicharito
