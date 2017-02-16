EL : Programme et résultats des 1/16e de finale aller

EL : Programme et résultats des 1/16e de finale aller

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Europa League, Coupe d'Europe, OL, ASSE.

Jeudi 16 février, 17h00 :

FC Krasnodar (rus) - Fenerbahçe (tur) 1-0

19h00 : FK Ludogorets (bul) - FC Copenhague (dan)

Celta Vigo (esp) - Sh. Donestk (ukr)

Olympiakos (gre) - Osmanlispor (tur)

Astra Giurgiu (rou) - Genk (bel)

La Gantoise (bel) - Tottenham (ang)

FK Rostov (rus) - Sparta Prague (rtc)

Borussia M’Gladbach (all) - Fiorentina (ita)

AZ Alkmaar (p-b) - Lyon (fra) sur bein SPORTS 1

21h05 : Athletic Bilbao (esp) - Apoel Nicosie (chy)

Legia Varsovie (pol) - Ajax Amsterdam (p-b)

Anderlecht (bel) - Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (rus)

PAOK Salonique (gre) - Schalke 04 (all)

Manchester United (ang) - Saint-Etienne (fra) sur W9 et bein SPORTS 1

Villarreal (esp) - AS Roma (ita)

Hapoël Beer-Sheba (isr) - Besiktas (tur)

Share
 