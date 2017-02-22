EL : Programme des 1/16e de finale retour

Mercredi 22 février
18h00 : Saint-Etienne - Manchester United (0-3 à l'aller) sur beIN 1
Fenerbahçe - Krasnodar (0-1 à l'aller)
Jeudi 23 février
17h00 : Osmanlispor - Olympiakos (0-0 à l'aller) sur beIN 4
19h00 : Apoel Nicosie - Athletic Bilbao (2-3 à l'aller)
Ajax Amsterdam - Legia Varsovie (0-0 à l'aller) sur beIN 6
Zenit - Anderlecht (0-2 à l'aller) sur beIN 2
AS Roma - Villarreal (4-0 à l'aller) sur beIN 1
Besiktas - Hapoël Beer-Sheba (3-1 à l'aller) sur beIN 8
Schalke 04 - PAOK Salonique (3-0 à l'aller)
21h05 : Genk - Astra Giurgiu (2-2 à l'aller) sur beIN 10
FC Copenhague - Ludogorets Razgrad (2-1 à l'aller) sur beIN 9
Sh Donetsk - Celta Vigo (1-0 à l'aller) sur beIN 8
Tottenham - La Gantoise (0-1 à l'aller) sur beIN 7
Sparta Prague - FK Rostov (0-4 à l'aller) sur beIN 6
Fiorentina - Borussia M'Gladbach (1-0 à l'aller) sur beIN 2
Lyon - AZ Alkmaar (4-1 à l'aller) sur W9 et beIN 1