EL : Le programme des 1/16e de finale aller

Jeudi 16 février, 17h00:
FC Krasnodar (rus) - Fenerbahçe (tur)
19h00: FK Ludogorets (bul) - FC Copenhague (dan)
Celta Vigo (esp) - Sh. Donestk (ukr)
Olympiakos (gre) - Osmanlispor (tur)
Astra Giurgiu (rou) - Genk (bel)
La Gantoise (bel) - Tottenham (ang)
FK Rostov (rus) - Sparta Prague (rtc)
Borussia M’Gladbach (all) - Fiorentina (ita)
AZ Alkmaar (p-b) - Lyon (fra)
21h05: Athletic Bilbao (esp) - Apoel Nicosie (chy)
Legia Varsovie (pol) - Ajax Amsterdam (p-b)
Anderlecht (bel) - Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (rus)
PAOK Salonique (gre) - Schalke 04 (all)
Manchester United (ang) - Saint-Etienne (fra)
Villarreal (esp) - AS Roma (ita)
Hapoël Beer-Sheba (isr) - Besiktas (tur)