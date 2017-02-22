ASSE - Man Utd : Les compos (18h sur BeInSports 1)

ASSE - Man Utd : Les compos (18h sur BeInSports 1)

Photo Icon Sport

Publié Dans : Europa League, Coupe d'Europe, ASSE.

Compo de l'ASSE

Ruffier, Malcuit, Théophile-Catherine, Perrin, Pogba, Pajot, Veretout, Hamouma, Saivet, Monnet-Paquet, Beric

Compo de Man Utd

Romero, Young, Smalling, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Pogba, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Share
 